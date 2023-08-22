Taurus Investment Holdings Buys Six Dallas-Area Buildings Totaling 589,837 SF

BOSTON — Boston-based investment firm Taurus Investment Holdings has purchased six industrial buildings totaling 589,837 square feet that are located throughout the greater Dallas area. Taurus acquired the buildings, the specific addresses of which were not disclosed, as part of a portfolio sale that also includes six buildings in the Atlanta area totaling 334,863 square feet. The portfolio, which has an average building size of 77,000 square feet, was 99 percent leased to 32 tenants at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.