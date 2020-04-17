Taurus Investment Purchases Office Building in Concord, Massachusetts, for $74.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

The building is the corporate headquarters of fruit juice manufacturer Welch’s.

CONCORD, MASS. — Taurus Investment Holdings LLC has purchased 300 Baker Avenue, a 410,296-square-foot office building in Concord, a northwestern suburb of Boston. The sales price was $74.5 million. At the time of sale, the Class A building was 93.2 percent leased to 13 tenants, including the corporate headquarters of fruit juice manufacturer Welch’s and a satellite facility for Emerson Hospital. Amenities include a fitness facility, conference center, cafeteria and Starbucks kiosk. Robert Griffin and Edward Maher led a Newmark Knight Frank team that represented Taurus in the transaction. Novaya Real Estate Ventures was the seller.