Taurus, Kayne Anderson Acquire 1,020-Unit Multifamily Property in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — A joint venture between global private equity firm Taurus Investment Holdings and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has acquired Halstead Framingham, a 1,020-unit multifamily development located on the western outskirts of Boston. Halstead Framingham, which was originally built in 1976, was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. The community’s amenity package consists of a fitness center with simulation surfing options, resident lounge with shared workspaces, a pool, pickleball court and multiple grilling areas. The joint venture plans to implement a capital improvement program focused on sustainability and rebrand the property as The Green on 9 & 90. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Boston-based DSF Group, in the transaction.