Taurus, Northbridge Acquire Boston-Area Seniors Housing Portfolio for $200M

BOSTON — A joint venture led by Taurus Investment Holdings and Northbridge Cos. has acquired six Class A seniors housing properties located in suburban Boston submarkets for approximately $200 million. The 507-unit portfolio consists of assisted living and memory care. Northbridge, a developer, owner, operator and asset manager of senior living communities, already manages the properties. The seller was Welltower, the largest REIT in the seniors housing space. The acquisition marks Taurus’ first investment in the seniors housing sector. The specific names and locations of the properties were not disclosed. Newmark Knight Frank represented Welltower in the transaction and also arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.