Taurus Purchases 1.5 MSF Industrial Portfolio Across Three Midwest Markets for $145.3M

CHICAGO, CINCINNATI AND INDIANAPOLIS — Taurus Investment Holdings LLC has purchased an 18-building industrial portfolio totaling 1.5 million square feet across metro Chicago, Cincinnati and Indianapolis. Prologis sold the portfolio for $145.3 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The buildings are 94 percent leased to 40 national, regional and local tenants. Boston-based Taurus currently owns more than 15 million square feet of industrial product nationwide.