Barnes & Noble is among the new tenants set to join Lake Nona West, a 405,000-square-foot lifestyle shopping center in Orlando's Lake Nona master-planned community.
Tavistock Signs Five New Tenants at Lake Nona West Shopping Center in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Tavistock Development Co. has signed five new tenants to join Lake Nona West, a 405,000-square-foot lifestyle shopping center located within Orlando’s master-planned community of Lake Nona. The tenants include Cañonita Mexican Restaurant, Nordstrom Rack, Barnes & Noble, discount retailer HomeSense and Total Wine & More. The new round of lease signings bring the total preleased space at the property to more than 300,000 square feet, which includes a 150,000-square-foot Target anchor store.

Situated on 54 acres, Lake Nona West will include wide, shaded walkways, art-lined plazas and community greenspaces. In collaboration with Mercedes-Benz High-Power charging, the center will also offer 20 Level 3 electric vehicle chargers. Tavistock, master developer of Lake Nona, expects to open Lake Nona West in spring 2026.

