Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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Lake Nona West is a 54-acre retail development nearing completion in Orlando. Target will anchor the 405,000-square-foot shopping center. (Rendering courtesy of Tavistock Development Co.)
DevelopmentFloridaLeasing ActivityRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Tavistock Signs Four Retailers at Lake Nona West Shopping Center in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Tavistock Development Co. has signed four new tenants to join the roster at Lake Nona West, a walkable, 405,000-square-foot shopping center underway in the Lake Nona master-planned community in Orlando. The 54-acre, Target-anchored shopping center is set to debut next month.

New retailers joining the development include Drybar, Just Salad, Gloss Nail Co. and Kilwins Ice Cream. Previously announced tenants at Lake Nona West include Homesense, Barnes & Noble, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Total Wine & More, JETSET Pilates, Nordstrom Rack, Sephora and Canonita, a Mexican restaurant.

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