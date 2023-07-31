Wednesday, August 2, 2023
DevelopmentFloridaRetailSoutheast

Tavistock to Develop 405,000 SF Lake Nona West Shopping Center in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Tavistock Development has announced plans for Lake Nona West, a 405,000-square-foot shopping center to be located in the Lake Nona master-planned community in Orlando. Upon completion, the development will be situated on a 54-acre parcel and feature open-air shops, ground-level parking, outdoor entertainment spaces and public art. Tavistock has submitted site plans to the City of Orlando, and construction is scheduled to begin in 2024, with completion planned for fall 2025. Tenant announcements are expected this winter.

