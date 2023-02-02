Tavistock Tops Off Pier Sixty-Six Hotel, Residential Tower in Fort Lauderdale

The reimagined Pier Sixty-Six Resort and The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six are set to debut next year.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Tavistock Development Co. has topped off a new hotel and resort residential tower as part of the redevelopment of Pier Sixty-Six, a mixed-use waterfront destination in Fort Lauderdale. The reimagined Pier Sixty-Six Resort and The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six are set to debut next year. Situated on 32 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway, the overall development will ultimately include the resort and 62 luxury condominiums, as well as the property’s 164-slip marina, restaurants, shops and offices. The project team includes general contractors Americaribe and Moriarty, which are employing 1,000 construction workers for the redevelopment project.