REBusinessOnline

Tavros Capital, Charney Cos. Acquire 37,000 SF Development Site in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Tavros Capital Partners and Charney Cos. has acquired a 37,000-square-foot development site in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn for $22.5 million. Located at 251 Douglass St., the property includes an existing 5,000-square-foot structure that is currently vacant. Specific development plans for the site were not disclosed. Stephen Palmese and Brendan Maddigan led a JLL team that represented the seller, The Galinn Fund LLC, in the transaction.

