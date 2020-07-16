Tax Software Provider Ryan Signs 66,750 SF Office Lease in Uptown Houston

Park Towers in Houston offers proximity to walkable retail and restaurants at Uptown Park shopping center and a paved walkway to Memorial Park.

HOUSTON — Ryan LLC, a Dallas-based provider of tax services and software, has signed a lease to relocate its Houston office to a 66,750-square-foot space at Park Towers in Houston’s Uptown/Galleria neighborhood. The property consists of two 18-story buildings totaling 545,242 square feet. Doug Little, David Baker, Kelli Gault and Jack Scharnberg of Transwestern represented the landlord, Regent Properties, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.