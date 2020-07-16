Tax Software Provider Ryan Signs 66,750 SF Office Lease in Uptown Houston
HOUSTON — Ryan LLC, a Dallas-based provider of tax services and software, has signed a lease to relocate its Houston office to a 66,750-square-foot space at Park Towers in Houston’s Uptown/Galleria neighborhood. The property consists of two 18-story buildings totaling 545,242 square feet. Doug Little, David Baker, Kelli Gault and Jack Scharnberg of Transwestern represented the landlord, Regent Properties, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.
