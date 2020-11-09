REBusinessOnline

TAXA Outdoors Signs 69,356 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

HOUSTON — TAXA Outdoors, a provider of mobile camping trailers, has signed a 69,356-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at 7930 Blankenship Drive in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1970 and features 22-foot clear heights and more than 10,000 square feet of office space, as well as fenced truck courts and outside storage capacity. Geoff Perrott and Jeff Venghaus of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Nick Peterson and John Ferruzzo of Transwestern represented the landlord, Prologis.

