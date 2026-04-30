Taxable Status Date Versus Valuation Date: Key Differences in Property Tax Law That Northeast Commercial Owners Should Know

By Jason Penighetti of Forchelli Deegan Terrana

Whenever commercial property owners challenge their real estate tax assessments, two critical dates are significant: the taxable status date and the valuation date.

While the two dates sound as if they could be interchangeable, each serves distinct purposes and is firmly established in law. More to the point, confusing the two can derail even the strongest assessment challenge.

Jason Penighetti, Forchelli Deegan Terrana

The taxable status date is the point in time when assessors determine the property’s ownership and physical condition. This process serves to answer two questions: who owns the property, and what does it look like?

This date typically falls early in the calendar year. Many New York jurisdictions utilize a March 1 taxable status date, as does Connecticut. In New Jersey, the key date is Oct. 1 of the prior year, while in Massachusetts, it falls on Jan 1.

As of that day, assessors look at two components: the ownership of the parcel and its condition. Events occurring afterward generally do not affect the current year’s assessment. If a new addition is completed after the taxable status date, it will not increase that year’s value.

Likewise, if a property suffers catastrophic damage or partial demolition after the taxable status date, the assessment usually will not be lowered until the following tax year.

In contrast, the valuation date fixes the point in time for determining the property’s fair market value. In many states, this date is set by statute and typically precedes the taxable status date by several months.

For instance, New York law requires that real property be valued as of July 1 of the prior year. In Pennsylvania, Jan. 1 of the assessment year is used while New Jersey uses Oct. 1 of the preceding year. This means that while ownership and condition are established as of the taxable status date, the market value itself must reflect conditions as of the valuation date.

This distinction is critical. By way of example, consider a New York property on the 2025 assessment roll: its taxable status date is March 1, 2025, but its valuation date is July 1, 2024.

Thus, the assessor must look at what the property physically looked like on March 1, 2025, while valuing it according to market conditions as they existed on July 1, 2024. Any surge or dip in the real estate market that happens to occur after July 1, 2024 may be very real, but it cannot control the assessment for 2025.

Working in Tandem

Understanding how these two dates work together is essential for a successful tax appeal.

The taxable status date determines what is being assessed — i.e., the property’s physical condition and ownership — while the valuation date determines how much that property is worth.

The two dates operate in tandem, and in doing so, create a uniform framework that ensures that all taxpayers are measured against the same benchmarks. This uniformity ensures fairness, so that all taxpayers within a jurisdiction are judged by the same snapshot in time, rather than by shifting conditions or selective events.

When contesting an assessment before a local board of assessment review, county board, or in court, the importance of these dates becomes that much more clear. Evidence of market value such as comparable sales, rental income and capitalization rates must be adjusted to the valuation date.

An appraisal that values the present condition of the property will carry less weight if the appraiser did not adjust back to the statutory valuation date. For example, if the valuation date falls on July 1, 2024, a sale from December 2024 may still be used, but only if it is adjusted back to July 1.

Likewise, evidence of property condition must be tied to the taxable status date. Evidence of conditions arising later, such as roof damage from a storm in April, vacancy occurring in May or renovations completed in June will be rejected as irrelevant. Because the taxable status date essentially freezes the condition of the property, later changes cannot reduce the current year’s assessment.

Common Pitfalls

This framework has a tendency to trip up commercial property owners and inexperienced tax practitioners.

For example, a common mistake that can occur in this scenario is to focus on post-date events, like a tenant that vacated after the cutoff or a sudden market downturn, believing they should reduce the assessment. In other instances, owners have submitted sales data from months after the valuation date without adjustments. In both cases, reviewing authorities will disregard the evidence as irrelevant.

For property owners that are considering a challenge, the practical takeaway is simple but powerful: Evidence must be tailored to the correct date. Appraisals should clearly state the valuation date and analyze market data as of that time.

In addition, photographs and inspection records should be dated to show the property’s condition as of the taxable status date.

Ultimately, the taxable status date and the valuation date can be viewed as two sides of the same coin in real property tax law. The taxable status date determines what is being assessed and who owns it, while the valuation date fixes the market conditions that determine value.

For taxpayers, attorneys and appraisers, mastering this distinction is not just a matter of technical details — it is often the difference between a successful reduction in assessment and a failed tax appeal.



Jason Penighetti is a partner at the Uniondale, New York, office of law firm Forchelli Deegan Terrana, the New York State member of American Property Tax Counsel, the national affiliation of property tax attorneys. He can be reached at jpenighetti@forchellilaw.com.

This article originally appeared in the May 2026 issue of Northeast Real Estate Business magazine.