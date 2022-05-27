Taxila Stone Signs Build-to-Suit Industrial Lease in Dallas

DALLAS — Taxila Stone, a wholesale distributor of stone surfaces, has signed a build-to-suit industrial lease at PROTO Park, a 250,000-square-foot development in the Brookhollow submarket of Dallas. The square footage was not disclosed. The owner of PROTO Park, Fort Worth-based M2G Ventures, is underway on construction of the facility. Harrison Putt of Mercer Co. and Bo Puckett of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jason Moser and Hanes Chatham of Stream Realty Partners represented M2G Ventures.