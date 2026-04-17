Friday, April 17, 2026
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IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Taylor Communications Signs 241,931 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in South Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Taylor Communications Inc. has signed a 241,931-square-foot industrial lease renewal in South Dallas. The provider of commercial printing and branding services will remain a tenant at Stoneridge 9, a building located at 8700 Autobahn Drive that according to LoopNet Inc. was completed in 1999 and totals 372,610 square feet. Scott Gredler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. John Gorman and Canon Shoults of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, TA Realty.

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