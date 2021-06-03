Taylor Morrison Home Corp. to Develop 140-Unit SFR Community in Metro Dallas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) will develop Christopher Todd Communities at Dechman, a 140-unit single-family rental (SFR) community in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The property will be situated on 15.9 acres and will offer one- and two-bedroom residences that will range in size from approximately 750 to 1,050 square feet. Communal amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a dog park. Christopher Todd Communities is providing design and management services for the project. Construction is set to begin in the coming weeks.
