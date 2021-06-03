REBusinessOnline

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. to Develop 140-Unit SFR Community in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) will develop Christopher Todd Communities at Dechman, a 140-unit single-family rental (SFR) community in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The property will be situated on 15.9 acres and will offer one- and two-bedroom residences that will range in size from approximately 750 to 1,050 square feet. Communal amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a dog park. Christopher Todd Communities is providing design and management services for the project. Construction is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews