Taylor Morrison Sells 145-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Mesa, Arizona for $53M

Located at 250 N. Ellsworth Road in Mesa, Ariz., the build-to-rent community features 58 one-bedroom, 650-square-foot units and 87 two-bedroom, 995-square-foot units.

MESA, ARIZ. — Scottsdale-based Taylor Morrison has completed the disposition of a 145-unit build-to-rent community located at 250 N. Ellsworth Road in Mesa. San Diego-based Ellsworth Housing Partners acquired the property for $53 million, or $368,055 per unit, and plans to brand the community as The Logan at Ellsworth.

Built in 2022, the community features 58 one-bedroom, 650-square-foot units and 87 two-bedroom, 995-square-foot units. In-home features include kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-inspired flooring, high ceilings, dual-pane windows, full-size washers/dryers, walk-in closets and maintenance-free private backyards. The property offers smart-home technology, including satellite TVs with HD and DVR, mobile phone controls, smart-home touchscreen panels, USB outlets, keyless entry, self-monitored security systems with doorbell cameras and door and motion sensor alarms, and smart thermostats.

The community features 20 detached garages, as well as 168 covered and 137 uncovered spaces. Onsite amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa, poolside ramadas with outdoors TVs, a fitness studio, an event lawn and a roving patrol.

Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca of Northmarq’s Phoenix investment sales team represented the seller in the deal.