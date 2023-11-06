Taylor Morrison Signs 29,000 SF Office Lease in Houston’s Westchase District

HOUSTON — National homebuilder Taylor Morrison has signed a 29,000-square-foot office lease at Reserve at Westchase, a 194,919-square-foot building in Houston’s Westchase District. Jack Scharnberg and John Heard of Transwestern represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jon Lee and Claire Douthit of CBRE represented the tenant, which is relocating from a nearby building at 2929 Briarpark Drive. Reserve at Westchase is currently undergoing a capital improvement program to upgrade the lobby and other common areas.