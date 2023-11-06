Monday, November 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Taylor Morrison Signs 29,000 SF Office Lease in Houston’s Westchase District

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — National homebuilder Taylor Morrison has signed a 29,000-square-foot office lease at Reserve at Westchase, a 194,919-square-foot building in Houston’s Westchase District. Jack Scharnberg and John Heard of Transwestern represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jon Lee and Claire Douthit of CBRE represented the tenant, which is relocating from a nearby building at 2929 Briarpark Drive. Reserve at Westchase is currently undergoing a capital improvement program to upgrade the lobby and other common areas.

You may also like

CAA Signs 75,000 SF Office Lease at Nashville...

Newmark Brokers Sale of Multifamily Portfolio Totaling 673...

Trion Properties Acquires 471-Unit Riverbend Apartments in Lancaster,...

Versal Arranges Sale of 257-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 19,791 SF Industrial Lease...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 60,435 SF Industrial Lease...

EliseAI Signs 26,582 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

First Citizens Bank Buys 33,155 SF Office Building...

Amerhart Leases 144,490 SF at Blue River Commerce...