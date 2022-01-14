REBusinessOnline

Taylor Morrison to Develop 240-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Build-For-Rent, Development, Single-Family Rental, Texas

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Arizona-based homebuilder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) will develop a 240-unit single-family rental (SFR) community in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. Homes will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will range in size from approximately 750 to 1,250 square feet. Communal amenities will include a pool, fitness center, event lawn and a dog park. Christopher Todd Communities will operate and manage the property. Initial occupancy is slated for late 2023.

