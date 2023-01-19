REBusinessOnline

Taylor Street Advisors Arranges $11M Sale of Aspen Cove Apartment Community in Payson, Arizona

PAYSON, ARIZ. — Taylor Street Advisors has arranged the sale of Aspen Cove, a multifamily property at 801 E. Frontier St. in Payson. A local private investment group sold the asset to an out-of-state 1031 exchange buyer for $11 million, or $186,440 per unit.

Built in 1984, the 59-unit property is individually metered for electricity and each unit features an individual hot water heater and full kitchens with dishwashers.

Brian Tranetzki, Anton Laakso and Thomas Beniamen of Taylor Street represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

