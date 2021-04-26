Taylor Street Advisors Arranges $2.4M Sale of Student Housing Property in Tucson

Saratoga Apartments in Tucson, Ariz., features 28 apartments and a swimming pool.

TUSCON, ARIZ. — Taylor Street Advisors has directed the sale of Saratoga Apartments, a student housing property located at 901 N. First St. in Tucson. The property is situated about 1.3 miles west of the University of Arizona.

An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $2.4 million, or $87,500 per unit. The Class B student housing property features 16 two-bedroom units and 12 one-bedroom units. The new ownership plans to renovate the property.