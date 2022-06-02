Taylor Street Advisors Arranges Sales of Three Multifamily Properties in Arizona

MESA, TEMPE AND PHOENIX, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based Taylor Street Advisors has arranged the sales of three multifamily communities in Arizona for a total of $8.7 million.

Brian Tranetzki and Anton Laakso of Taylor Street Advisors represented the sellers, local private capital owners, and the buyers, local syndicators and professional investors, in the transactions.

The transactions include:

The $3.6 million, or $200,000 per unit, sale of Williams Apartments at 530-538 N. Williams in Mesa. The property features 18 two-bedroom/one-bath units.

The $3.5 million, or $250,000 per unit, sale of Don Carlos Apartments at 1825 E. Don Carlos Ave. in Tempe. Don Carlos Apartments offers 12 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units.

The $1.6 million, or $174,444 per unit, sale of Coolidge Apartments at 2416 W. Coolidge St. in Phoenix. The community features one studio, six one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom/two-bath units.

According to Taylor Street Advisors, the buyers plan to renovate each property, which are all individually metered for electric with individual HVAC units.