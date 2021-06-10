REBusinessOnline

Taylor Street Advisors Arranges Sales of Three Multifamily Properties in Tucson

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Taylor Street Advisors has arranged the sales of three apartment communities located in Tucson.

In the first transaction, an out-of-state investor acquired Fort Lowell Casitas, a 13-unit low-rise apartment building, for $1.5 million, or $116,153 per unit. The property features one- and two-bedroom units. Evan Plonis of Taylor Street Advisors represented the undisclosed seller.

In the second deal, The 7th Ave Apartments sold for $990,000, or $66,000 per unit. The 15-unit property was recently remodeled and units feature modern kitchens and bathrooms and tile floors throughout. Andy Burnett of Taylor Street Advisors represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

In the third transaction, the eight-unit Eagle Ridge Apartment complex sold for $700,000, or $87,500 per unit. Austen Oakley of Taylor Street Advisors represented the undisclosed seller and undisclosed buyer in the deal.

