Taylor Street Advisors Brokers $1.5M Sale of Apartment Property in Tucson

Fort-Lowell-Casitas-Tucson-AZ

Located in Tucson, Ariz., Fort Lowell Casitas features 13 two-bedroom/one-bath apartments.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Taylor Street Advisors has arranged the sale of Fort Lowell Casitas, a multifamily community located at 1501-1503 E. Fort Lowell Road in Tucson.

An out-of-state investor acquired the property for $1.5 million, or $116,153 per unit. The Class B property features 13 two-bedroom/one-bath units. The seller was not disclosed.

