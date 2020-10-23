Taylor Street Advisors Brokers $2.3M Purchase of Hayden’s Ferry Multifamily Property in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Taylor Street Advisors has arranged the acquisition of Hayden’s Ferry III, a townhome-style multifamily community located in Tempe. An out-of-state private investor acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $2.3 million, or $193,000 per unit.

Located at 720 S. Roosevelt St., the property features 12 two-bedroom/two-bath units. Brian Tranetzki and Anton Laakso of Taylor Street Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.