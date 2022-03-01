REBusinessOnline

Taylor Street Advisors Brokers $3.1M Sale of Wilson Studios Apartment Building in Tempe

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Taylor Street Advisors has arranged the sale of Wilson Studios, a multifamily property located at 110-114 S. Wilson St. in Tempe. A private, out-of-state investor acquired the property from a local private capital firm for $3.1 million, or $192,500 per unit.

The buyer plans to renovate the 16-unit property, which is located less than a mile from Arizona State University.

Brian Tranetzki and Anton Laakso of Taylor Street Advisors handled the transaction.

