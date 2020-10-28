Taylor Street Advisors Sells North Central Apartments in Uptown Phoenix for $1.2M
PHOENIX — Taylor Street Advisors has arranged the sale of a multifamily property located in Uptown Phoenix. A Phoenix-based investment group acquired the asset from a private capital investor for $1.2 million, or $150,000 per unit.
Located at 7265 N. 12th St., North Central Apartments features eight units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts, averaging 841 square feet. Amenities include a private pool and picnic area.
Brian Tranetzki, Anton Laakso and Thomas Beniamen of Taylor Street negotiated the transaction on behalf of the seller in the deal.
