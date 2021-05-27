REBusinessOnline

Taylor Street Arranges $3M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Property Acquisition in Tempe

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Taylor Street Capital Partners has structured a $3 million bridge loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 20-unit apartment community in Tempe.

Nick Martinez and Chris Nuccio of Taylor Street closed the loan for the undisclosed borrower. The fixed-rate financing, with interest-only payments, features an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. A private lender looking to deploy capital in the Sunbelt markets provided the capital.

