Taylor Street Brokers $7.8M Acquisition of Animal Clinic in Parker, Colorado

PARKER, COLO. — Taylor Street Advisors has arranged the purchase of Animal Emergency & Specialty Center, located at 17701 Cottonwood Drive in Parker. Woodridge Apartment Holdings acquired the single-tenant property from Veterinary Property Management for $7.8 million.

Compassion-First Pet Hospitals occupies the 19,338-square-foot building with more than 10 years remaining on its triple-net lease. The building sits on a 69,696-square-foot lot.

Jake Baratz and Boston Chauthani of Taylor Street Advisors represented the buyer, while Andrew Evans of Mathews Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller in the deal.