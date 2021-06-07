Taylor Street Brokers Sale of Three Apartment Properties in Arizona Totaling $14.2M

PHOENIX AND SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Taylor Street Advisors has arranged the sales of three multifamily properties located in Phoenix and Surprise for a total of $14.2 million.

Brian Tranetzki and Anton Laakso of Taylor Street Advisors represented the buyer, an out-of-state investor, and the undisclosed seller in the deals.

The transactions include: