Taylor Street Brokers Sale of Three Apartment Properties in Arizona Totaling $14.2M
PHOENIX AND SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Taylor Street Advisors has arranged the sales of three multifamily properties located in Phoenix and Surprise for a total of $14.2 million.
Brian Tranetzki and Anton Laakso of Taylor Street Advisors represented the buyer, an out-of-state investor, and the undisclosed seller in the deals.
The transactions include:
- The $5.4 million, or $200,000 per unit, acquisition of Encanto Oasis, a 26-unit property located at 1840 W. Thomas Road in Phoenix. The buyer plans to add in-unit washers/dryers and private patios to each unit and convert the laundry facilities and gym space into two additional residential units.
- The $3.8 million, or $209,722 per unit, purchase of The Madison, an 18-unit community located at 5624-5646 N. Sixth St. in Phoenix.
- The $5 million, $147,059 per unit, acquisition of Thompson Ranch, a 34-unit townhome property located at 15427 N. Jerry St. in Surprise.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.