REBusinessOnline

Taylor Street Brokers Two Multifamily Sales in Tempe Totaling $8.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Taylor Street Advisors has arranged the sales of apartment communities in Tempe in two separate transactions totaling $8.2 million. Both properties are located near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.

Brian Tranetzki of Taylor Street brokered the sale of The Atrium, a three-story, 39-unit multifamily property. A local buyer acquired the asset from a California-based seller for $6.2 million, or $160,256 per unit.

Anton Laakso of Taylor Street arranged the sale of Ash Properties, a 10-unit apartment community in downtown within walking distance of Arizona State University. The property traded for $1.9 million, or $193,100 per unit. The undisclosed buyer plans to renovate the value-add property.

