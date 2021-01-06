REBusinessOnline

Taylor Street Capital Partners Arranges $5M in Refinancing for Two Multifamily Properties in Seattle

Located in downtown Seattle, the apartment building features 12 units.

SEATTLE — Taylor Street Capital Partners (TSCP) has secured a total of $5 million in refinancing for two multifamily properties in Seattle.

In the first transaction, TSCP arranged a $3.5 million cash-out Freddie Mac refinancing for undisclosed owners of a 23-unit multifamily asset in downtown Seattle. The firm negotiated the loan on the behalf of out-of-state clients looking to withdraw equity for capital improvements and asset appreciation.

In the second transaction, TSCP arranged a $1.5 million cash-out Freddie Mac refinancing for the out-of-state owners of a 12-unit multifamily asset in downtown Seattle. The firm negotiated the loan for the owners who are looking to withdraw equity for capital improvements and asset appreciation.

