Taylor Team Relocation Signs 50,070 SF Industrial, Office Lease in North Dallas

DALLAS — Taylor Team Relocation, an Ohio-based copier shipping firm, has signed a 50,070-square-foot industrial and office lease at Marsh Business Park West, a 636,725-square-foot development in North Dallas. The space comprises 23,220 square feet of office space and a 26,850-square-foot warehouse. Hudson Sheets and Andrew Gilbert of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as GKI Industrial Dallas LLC.