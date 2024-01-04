Thursday, January 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLeasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Taylor Team Relocation Signs 50,070 SF Industrial, Office Lease in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Taylor Team Relocation, an Ohio-based copier shipping firm, has signed a 50,070-square-foot industrial and office lease at Marsh Business Park West, a 636,725-square-foot development in North Dallas. The space comprises 23,220 square feet of office space and a 26,850-square-foot warehouse. Hudson Sheets and Andrew Gilbert of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as GKI Industrial Dallas LLC.

You may also like

LYND Group Buys Mixed-Income Apartment Community in San...

Lionstone Investments Trades 12-Story Midtown Plaza Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 228-Unit Self-Storage...

EDGE Realty Partners Arranges Sale of 70,227 SF...

Zar Law Firm Buys 45,648 SF Office Building...

Law Firm Signs 765,000 SF Office Lease at...

Stream Real Estate Acquires Queen Anne Plaza Office...

Voit Arranges $19.4M Sale of Cedarwoods Business Park...

MAG Capital Partners Purchases 60,056 SF Agricultural Industrial...