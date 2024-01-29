TCA Architects, Mercy Housing Complete Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — California-based TCA Architects and Mercy Housing California have completed Burbank Boulevard Senior Housing, an affordable housing development for seniors age 55 and older in Los Angeles’ Sherman Oaks neighborhood. Permanent supportive housing is a housing model that combines low-barrier affordable housing, healthcare and supportive services to help residents lead more stable lives, according to TCA Architects and Mercy Housing.

Situated on three acres, Burbank Boulevard Senior Housing features 55 studio and one-bedroom units that accommodate single senior occupants. Each apartment features individual kitchens and bathing facilities. The property also offers common recreation spaces and laundry facilities on each floor.

Construction began in May 2021 and the property was built in accordance with the latest Cal-Green Building Code standards. Move-ins began in October 2023, and the waitlist is currently closed for the property. The asset is aiming for at least LEED Silver certification.