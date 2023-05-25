Thursday, May 25, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

TCB, BHA Break Ground on 223-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — The Community Builders (TCB) and the Boston Housing Authority (BHA) have broken ground on the redevelopment of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments in the state capital’s Jackson Square neighborhood. The project will replace 253 existing units with two six-story buildings that will house 223 units that will be subject to a range of income restrictions. Another 516 units will remain in the public housing program under BHA ownership. The project also includes the construction of a 6,800-square-foot community center and 1,520 square feet of commercial space. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

You may also like

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $40.4M Elementary School in...

Davis Opens 44,000 SF Maple Grove Specialty Center...

IAS Partners Begins Development of 15,000 SF Retail...

Fortis Property Group to Renovate, Rebrand 55-Story Office...

Brasfield & Gorrie Tops Out 438,000 SF Industrial...

NHP Foundation Opens 74-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in...

KRE Group, NREA Top Out 60-Story Apartment Tower...

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts to Open First Pacific...

Hendy Completes Mercedes-Benz Restoration Facility in Long Beach,...