Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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Affordable HousingDevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

TCB, BHA Complete 223-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — The Community Builders (TCB) and the Boston Housing Authority (BHA) have completed a 223-unit multifamily redevelopment project in the state capital’s Jackson Square neighborhood. The project represents Phase I of the redevelopment of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments and replaced 253 existing units with two six-story buildings that house 223 units. Specific income restrictions were not disclosed, but the residences comprise 91 “deeply affordable” units and 132 units of “affordable and moderate income housing.” The first phase of the redevelopment also featured the construction of a new, 6,800-square-foot community center named in honor of Anna Mae Cole, a transformational tenant leader, as well as 1,520 square feet of commercial space.

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