TCB Breaks Ground on 43-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Truro, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

TRURO, MASS. — The Community Builders (TCB) has broken ground on Cloverleaf, a 43-unit affordable housing project in Truro, located on Cape Cod. The majority (39) of residences will be restricted to households earning between 30 and 100 percent of the area median income, and the other four will be rented at market rates. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will be spread across 10 buildings. TCB is developing Cloverleaf in partnership with Community Housing Resource Inc. and the Town of Truro.

