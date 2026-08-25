TCB Breaks Ground on 45-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Enfield, Connecticut

ENFIELD, CONN. — The Community Builders (TCB) has broken ground on Angela Gardens, a 45-unit affordable seniors housing project in Enfield, located north of Hartford. Angela Gardens is a redevelopment of a historic building. The project will add four studio apartments and 41 one-bedroom units, all of which will be reserved for renters age 62 and above, to the local supply via adaptive reuse of the existing building and ground-up construction of a three-story addition. A tentative completion date was not announced.