Tuesday, August 25, 2026
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Affordable HousingConnecticutDevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastSeniors Housing

TCB Breaks Ground on 45-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Enfield, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

ENFIELD, CONN. — The Community Builders (TCB) has broken ground on Angela Gardens, a 45-unit affordable seniors housing project in Enfield, located north of Hartford. Angela Gardens is a redevelopment of a historic building. The project will add four studio apartments and 41 one-bedroom units, all of which will be reserved for renters age 62 and above, to the local supply via adaptive reuse of the existing building and ground-up construction of a three-story addition. A tentative completion date was not announced.

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