PROVINCETOWN, MASS. — The Community Builders (TCB) has broken ground on Province Post, a 65-unit mixed-income housing project located in the Cape Cod community of Provincetown. The property’s affordable component will apply to households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. The unit mix will include 18 studios, 32 one-bedrooms, 10 two-bedrooms and five three-bedrooms. Construction is slated for a spring 2026 completion.