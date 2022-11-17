TCB Completes 111-Unit Supportive Housing Redevelopment in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY — The Community Builders (TCB), an affordable housing owner-operator with five offices across the country, has completed Bergenview Apartments, a project IN Jersey City that converted a historic YMCA building into a 111-unit apartment complex for formerly homeless individuals. All units are studios, and residents have access to a gym, game room, demonstration kitchen and a learning center. Kramer+Marks Architects designed the redevelopment, and Pike Construction Co. LLC served as the general contractor. The New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency provided Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity for the project.