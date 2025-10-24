TCB Completes 49-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, MASS. — Nonprofit owner-operator The Community Builders (TCB) has completed Merrick at the Square, a 49-unit affordable housing project in downtown Worcester. The building offers 11 units for households earning up to 30 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), five units reserved for renters earning 50 percent or less of AMI and 33 units for those making 60 percent or less of AMI. Amenta Emma Architects designed the project, and Saloomey Construction served as the general contractor.