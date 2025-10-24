Friday, October 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

TCB Completes 49-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Worcester, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — Nonprofit owner-operator The Community Builders (TCB) has completed Merrick at the Square, a 49-unit affordable housing project in downtown Worcester. The building offers 11 units for households earning up to 30 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), five units reserved for renters earning 50 percent or less of AMI and 33 units for those making 60 percent or less of AMI. Amenta Emma Architects designed the project, and Saloomey Construction served as the general contractor.

You may also like

Lee & Associates’ Report: Q3 Results Shaped by...

New York State Office of General Services Signs...

Newmark Provides $67.5M Agency Refinancing for Rockwell at...

Woodfield Development Opens Second Phase of Cooper River...

Demmon Partners Sells 272-Unit Multifamily Community in Sacramento...

HB Management Buys Barkley Apartment Homes in Bellingham,...

Geronimo Casitas Acquires 19-Unit Apartment Complex in Tucson

McHugh Construction Begins Work on Wacker Place Office-to-Residential...

JLL Brokers Sale of 293-Unit Apartment Community in...