TCB Completes Renovation of 85-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, MASS. — Nonprofit owner-operator The Community Builders (TCB) has completed the renovation of The Aurora, an 85-unit affordable housing complex in downtown Worcester. The historic six-story building was originally constructed as a hotel in 1898 and offers 30 units that are reserved for those earning up to 30 percent of the area median income (AMI). In addition, a portion of residences are reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of AMI and for renters who make 60 percent or less of AMI. Architecture Environmental Life Inc. designed the project, and Keith Construction served as the general contractor.