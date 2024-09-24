Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

TCB Delivers 92-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Project in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Community Builders (TCB) has delivered Fairview Heights, a 92-unit mixed-income multifamily project in Jersey City. The property is located in the McGinley Square area and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, more than half of which (50) are subject to income restrictions. Amenities include a children’s playroom, community lounge with a kitchenette and screening area, onsite laundry facilities and a fitness center. Inglese Architecture + Engineering designed the project, and Sisca Northeast Associates served as the general contractor.

You may also like

Partnership Begins Leasing 43-Story Multifamily Building in Downtown...

WinnCos. Completes $39.2M Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in...

JLL Secures $96.5M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Portfolio...

Techbilt Cos. Breaks Ground on 67,714 SF Creative...

IPA Arranges $28M Sale of Ponderosa Park Multifamily...

Northmarq Brokers $14.3M Sale of Three-Property Manufactured Housing...

JLL Arranges $28M Permanent Loan for Northern New...

Union Investment, Nuveen Sell 18,300 SF Retail Property...

Osborne & Little Signs Lease Renewal at Stamford...