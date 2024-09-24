TCB Delivers 92-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Project in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Community Builders (TCB) has delivered Fairview Heights, a 92-unit mixed-income multifamily project in Jersey City. The property is located in the McGinley Square area and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, more than half of which (50) are subject to income restrictions. Amenities include a children’s playroom, community lounge with a kitchenette and screening area, onsite laundry facilities and a fitness center. Inglese Architecture + Engineering designed the project, and Sisca Northeast Associates served as the general contractor.