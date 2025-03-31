TCB, Pine Street Inn Complete 202-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Boston

BOSTON — A partnership between nonprofit developer The Community Builders and social services provider Pine Street Inn has completed The Lyndia, a 202-unit affordable housing project in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Designed by Boston-based RODE Architects, The Lyndia offers 140 units for formerly homeless individuals and 62 income-restricted units, as well as 13,000 square feet of community space. Residents will have access to resources like medical and mental healthcare, vocational and volunteer opportunities.