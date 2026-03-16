Monday, March 16, 2026
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Upon completion, New Tampa Commerce Center will span 136,714 square feet of industrial warehouse space.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

TCC Acquires 10 Acres in Metro Tampa, Plans 136,714 SF Speculative Warehouse

by Abby Cox

THONOTOSASSA, FLA. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has purchased 10 acres of land in Thonotosassa, roughly 14 miles northeast of Tampa. The Dallas-based firm plans to develop a 136,714-square-foot speculative warehouse on the site called New Tampa Commerce Center. Designed by C4 Architecture and constructed by FCL Builders, New Tampa Commerce Center is expected to be delivered in January 2027.

The shallow bay warehouse will feature 32-foot clear heights, car parking spaces and immediate access to U.S. Highway 301 and I-75.

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