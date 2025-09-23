TCC, Affinius Capital Break Ground on 778,720 SF Sequoia Logistics Center in Canby, Oregon

CANBY, ORE. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and Affinius Capital have broken ground on Sequoia Logistics Center, a Class A speculative logistics facility in Canby, approximately 20 miles south of Portland. Slated for completion by January 2027, the 778,720-square-foot Sequoia Logistics Center will feature 4,000 amps of power capacity, 143 loading docks, 224 trailer spaces and 798 auto parking spaces. Project partners include Mackenzie as architect and Perlo Construction as general contractor. Teams from KBC Advisors in Seattle and Kidder Mathews in Portland, Ore., are marketing the project for lease.