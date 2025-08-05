TCC, Barings Break Ground on 804,283 SF Industrial Project in Socorro, Texas

SOCORRO, TEXAS — A partnership between Trammell Crow Co. and Barings has broken ground on Speedway Logistics, an 804,283-square-foot industrial project in Socorro, a border city located just southeast of El Paso. The two-building development will sit on a 60-acre site and will be constructed on a speculative basis. The buildings will total 426,868 and 377,415 square feet and will both feature feet cross-dock configurations and 36-foot clear heights. Powers Brown Architecture designed Speedway Logistics, and Catamount Constructors is serving as the general contractor. CBRE is the leasing agent. Bank OZK is financing construction of the project, which is expected to be complete next summer.