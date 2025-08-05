Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Speedway-Logistics-Socorro-Texas
Speedway Logistics, a roughly 800,000-square-foot industrial project near EL Paso, marks Barings’ first joint venture with Trammell Crow Co. and its first equity investment in the region
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

TCC, Barings Break Ground on 804,283 SF Industrial Project in Socorro, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SOCORRO, TEXAS — A partnership between Trammell Crow Co. and Barings has broken ground on Speedway Logistics, an 804,283-square-foot industrial project in Socorro, a border city located just southeast of El Paso. The two-building development will sit on a 60-acre site and will be constructed on a speculative basis. The buildings will total 426,868 and 377,415 square feet and will both feature  feet cross-dock configurations and 36-foot clear heights. Powers Brown Architecture designed Speedway Logistics, and Catamount Constructors is serving as the general contractor. CBRE is the leasing agent. Bank OZK is financing construction of the project, which is expected to be complete next summer.

You may also like

Thorofare Capital Provides $36M in Financing for Industrial...

Weitzman Arranges Sale of 6.5-Acre Multifamily Development Site...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 64,881 SF...

KONE Inc. Signs 30,973 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Ridgecut Road Buys 5.8-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility...

Advenir Oakley Capital, Capstone Building Complete $78M BTR...

Trinity Capital, Crow Holdings to Develop 171,920 SF...

CP Group Executes 47,000 SF of Office Leases...

Rexford Negotiates 123,492 SF Industrial Lease in San...