Located in Phoenix, West 101 Logistics Center will feature five buildings offering a total of 1.1 million square feet of speculative industrial space.
TCC Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF West 101 Logistics Center in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on West 101 Logistics Center, a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial development in Phoenix. The five-building speculative project is slated for completion by summer 2026.

Located at the southeast corner of Arizona State Route 101 and East Indian School Road, West 101 Logistics Center will include:

  • Building 1: 169,994-square-foot, rear-load facility;
  • Building 2: 178,246-square-foot, front-load facility;
  • Building 3: 311,853-square-foot, cross-dock building;
  • Building 4: 205,910-square-foot, rear-load facility;
  • Building 5: 222,794-square-foot, front-load property.

All five buildings will include abundant auto parking and power, speculative office space, LED lighting, oversized end-cap grade-level doors, full HVAC implementation and freeway-fronting signage opportunities. Building 3 will feature a clear height of 36 feet, while the others will include a clear height of 32 feet.

La Caisse (formerly CDPQ) is providing project debt. CBRE will lead marketing and leasing efforts for the entire development.

