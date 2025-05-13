TCC Breaks Ground on 2.7 MSF Industrial Project at DFW International Airport

IRVING AND EULESS, TEXAS — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on Passport Park West, a seven-building, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located on Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport grounds. The site spans 180 acres across both Irving and Euless, and Phase I of the development will feature three buildings totaling approximately 1.8 million square feet. The structures will include a 455,992-square-foot, cross-dock facility with 40-foot clear heights; a 1.1 million-square-foot, cross-load facility with 40-foot clear heights; and 219,298-square-foot, rear-load building with 36-foot clear heights. Alliance Architects is serving as the project architect, and Peinado Construction is the general contractor. CBRE is the leasing agent. Phase I is slated for a first-quarter 2026 completion.