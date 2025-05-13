Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Pictured is a rendering of Building 7 at Passport Park West at DFW International Airport. The building, which is part of the first phase of development, will total 219,298 square feet.
TCC Breaks Ground on 2.7 MSF Industrial Project at DFW International Airport

by Taylor Williams

IRVING AND EULESS, TEXAS — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on Passport Park West, a seven-building, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located on Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport grounds. The site spans 180 acres across both Irving and Euless, and Phase I of the development will feature three buildings totaling approximately 1.8 million square feet. The structures will include a 455,992-square-foot, cross-dock facility with 40-foot clear heights; a 1.1 million-square-foot, cross-load facility with 40-foot clear heights; and 219,298-square-foot, rear-load building with 36-foot clear heights. Alliance Architects is serving as the project architect, and Peinado Construction is the general contractor. CBRE is the leasing agent. Phase I is slated for a first-quarter 2026 completion.

