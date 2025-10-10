Friday, October 10, 2025
2625-NE-Huffman-Rd-Hillsboro-OR
Located in Hillsboro, Ore., VanRose Technology Center will features 303,969 square feet of speculative logistics space.
TCC Breaks Ground on 303,969 SF VanRose Technology Center in Hillsboro, Oregon

by Amy Works

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and joint venture partners Mar-Gulf Management and MDI Capital, the international subsidiaries of Kuwait Financial Centre, have broken ground on VanRose Technology Center, a speculative logistics building in Hillsboro, approximately 20 miles west of Portland. Slated for delivery by July 2026, VanRose Technology Center will offer 303,969 square feet of cross-dock logistics space.

Situated on 16 acres at 2625 N.E. Huffman Road, VanRose Technology Center will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 234 automobile stalls, 64 dock doors, four drive-ins and 33 trailer stalls. VanRose Technology Center can be demised to fit up to four tenants. Project partners include Mackenzie Inc. as architect, Perlo Construction as general contractor and Citizens Bank as lender. Macadam Forbes is marketing the property for sale or lease.

